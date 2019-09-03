ATLANTA (FOX Carolina) - The Atlanta Braves said the team will honor a 93-year-old Spartanburg World War II veteran.
It will happen Friday when the Braves face the Chicago White Sox.
Walter Greene will be honored as part of the Braves’ Hometown Hero tribute.
Greene’s family said he entered the US Marine Corp in March of 1944 and served in the Pacific and in Iwo Jima.
He was wounded in action in the Asiatic-Pacific area in March of 1945.
Later he was awarded a Purple Heart for his service during the war.
Greene is now a great-great-great grandfather. He lost his wife in 2017, one day shy of their 71st wedding anniversary.
