(FOX Carolina) -- The Atlanta Braves are inviting anyone who has evacuated to Atlanta due to Hurricane Dorian, to attend two games this week for free, according to their website.
The Toronto Blue Jays will be at SunTrust Park on Tuesday September 3, along with the Washington Nationals, who will be there on Thursday, September 5!
Complimentary tickets are available to residents of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina who have been displaced due to mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian. In addition, all the proceeds from these games' 50/50 raffle will benefit relief efforts for Hurricane Dorian.
Residents who show a valid driver's license from zip codes that are under a mandatory evacuation will also be eligible to take advantage of this offer.
Tickets can only be claimed at the SunTrust ParkTicket Office windows beginning at noon on Tuesday and noon on Thursday for each respective game. The ticket offer is limited to one ticket per person.
More information on the offer can be found here.
