ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) – The Atlanta Braves are taking their 2021 World Series Trophy on a tour that will span six states!
The organization will be making 151 stops to commemorate 151 years of Braves baseball.
The tour will stop at different locations in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
The tour starts Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Fans will also be invited to take photos with the trophy while enjoying music and entertainment with the Atlanta Braves Heavy Hitters and BLOOPER, while hearing reflections on the championship winning season.
“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the Postseason, and we are taking this Championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” said Derek Schiller, President & CEO of the Atlanta Braves.
Below is a small selection of stops:
- Gresham Park Baseball Complex in Dekalb Co., GA for the Morehouse College baseball season opener against Tuskegee University on February 20
- Cherokee, NC with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for an event with local high school baseball and softball teams on March 12
- Braves Country Battles Championship Tournament in Alpharetta, GA on July 9
- Gwinnett Braves, Mississippi Braves, Rome Braves and Augusta GreenJackets
Other sites include visits to Mobile, AL, the birthplace of Henry “Hank” Aaron and Cairo, GA, the birthplace of Jackie Robinson.
“Truist is excited to be part of the World Series Trophy Tour and celebrate the World Champions across Braves Country,” said Joe Smith, Head of Sports and Entertainment Marketing at Truist. “It’s been incredible to be part of this historic year with the Atlanta Braves, and we can’t wait to make more great memories with Braves fans during the tour.”
Additional details and the full tour schedule will be released soon, according to the organization. Some stops will also require online pre-registration and you can do that here.
