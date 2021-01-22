Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man charged with three counts of attempted murder following a road rage incident Thursday morning told the judge during his bond bearing that he was having a flashback to a combat tour in Iraq when the shooting occurred.
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call for service along I-85 northbound near Mauldin Road. We're told the incident involved three 17-year-olds in one car and a 32-year-old in another.
Deputies say the suspect began tailgating another vehicle when it tapped its brakes in an attempt to get the suspect to back off.
The driver of the rear car, identified as 32-year-old Troy Sherman Wheeler, fired at least one shot into the victim's vehicle, deputies said. No one was injured, but deputies said they did observe damage to the vehicle indicating it had been struck by gunfire.
A be-on-the-lookout warning went out for Wheeler's vehicle and deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office located Wheeler and detained him until deputies with Greenville County arrived to take him into custody.
Wheeler was arrested and is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Thursday night, Wheeler went before a judge in a Greenville County bond court. Two of his victims were also present and spoke out about the incident.
Wheeler apologized to the court and didn't deny what he did. He told the judge he felt like he was having flashbacks from Iraq and said he was not in the right frame of mind.
"During the time, right before I did what I did, which I do not deny, I felt like I was having a flashback of being back in Iraq, because I felt like I was being attacked by another vehicle," Wheeler told the judge. "I was not in the right frame of mind at the time. I am very apologetic, but I was not in the right frame of mind. I am a combat veteran, purple heart veteran, and I just want to apologize for what happened.”
Wheeler is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
More news: Police ask for help locating runaway teen in Forest City, NC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.