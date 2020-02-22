GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tired of waiting in long security lines at the airport? You may want to consider TSA Precheck, and you can sign up for the service right at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport this week.
IdentoGO's mobile unit is now parked at the airport from Monday, February 24 through Friday, February 28. Just park and head over to Parking Garage A, then look for the big blue bus. You can enroll for the Transportation Security Administration's expedited screening program there, but note it won't take effect immediately and requires fingerprinting and a background check.
TSA Precheck allows passengers to get through security lines faster at more than 200 airports with 73 airlines. Applying for the program costs $85 and is good for five years. Passengers who are taken through the fast lane don't need to remove shoes, laptops, approved liquids, belts, or light jackets.
