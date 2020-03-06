GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Water is warning customers of a phone scam that may ask them for payment.
According to the utility provider, scammers are impersonating Greenville Water employees in an attempt to collect banking and credit card information. However, the utility notes its employees will never initiate a call asking for such information, and the scam call is an automated call.
Further, the call claims residents' water bills are delinquent and require immediate payment. Loss of water service is threatened in the call.
Greenville Water states they will not call customers directly or use an automated system to request payment to a customer account. The utility does use automated calls for bill due reminders, but never to ask for payment.
The three main scenarios customers may experience include:
- A caller saying the utility account is delinquent and threatens to shut off service immediately unless payment is made over the phone immediately
- A caller demanding immediate payment over the phone via money transfer, prepaid debit cards, or credit
- A caller requesting banking information to make a "refund"
