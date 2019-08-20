HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Two defendants have been sentenced for statutory rape and armed robbery in western North Carolina, the district attorney released to press.
Edgar Resendiz, 216 Mills Street, Hendersonville plead guilty to 3 counts of Statutory Rape in the Henderson County Superior Court and was sentenced to a 185 month prison term for the rape of a teen girl.
The defendant was indicted for having sex with a 14 year old girl in July, 2018. Resendiz, age 31 at the time of the crimes. Evidence found that Resendiz would arrange to pick up the 14 year old from a local health club and have sex with her in his car.
The 14 year old was taken by her parents to the Sheriff’s Department to report the matter.
The defendant was later apprehended and questioned by detectives. The defendant admitted to the crimes and was immediately taken into custody. Resendiz must also register as a sex offender.
Officials say he will be eligible for release upon serving a minimum sentence of 144 months.
