ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys for the family say a Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina was shot in the back of his head and had his hands on the car steering wheel when they opened fire. Their comments came Monday after body camera video was shown to Andrew Brown Jr.'s relatives. Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter watched a 20-second portion of body camera video with the family and said Brown did not appear to be a threat to officers as he backed his vehicle out and tried to drive away. When asked whether Brown was shot in the back, attorney Harry Daniels said, "Yes, back of the head."
MORE NEWS: Firefighters confirm school bus crash in Asheville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.