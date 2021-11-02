HAMPTON COUNTY (FOX Carolina) - A judge has ordered to have Alex Murdaugh's assets to be frozen and a receiver appointed, according to Satterfield Family Attorney Eric Bland.
Satterfield released the following statement when confirming this information:
"Our Justice system is working as intended. It is designed to protect victims from continuing to be victimized by someone like Alex Murdaugh. Our judges Now are consistently stating by their orders that putting a pen in Alex’s hand is just as dangerous as putting a gun. They have taken the pen away from him and son Buster."
This prevents Alex and Buster Murdaugh from doing anything further by way of transfers sales or forgiveness of debt or payment off of the ledge debt and void the power of attorney that Alex gave to Buster, according to Bland.
