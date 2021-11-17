(FOX Carolina) - A second and final settlement has been reached between attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter and attorney Cory Fleming and his former law firm in statement.
The law firm of Bland Ritcher, LLP announced on behalf of the Estate of Gloria Satterfield that on Tuesday, Nov. 16 a second settlement was reached with Fleming, his former law firm, Moss, Kuhn & Fleming, P.A., and their professional liability insurance carrier in connection with an additional portion of their applicable insurance policy.
"This is just a continuation of Mr. Fleming and his former law firm stepping forward and doing the right thing by the Estate. Mr. Fleming and his law firm were represented by Thomas Pendarvis from the Pendarvis Law Offices, P.C. in Beaufort, South Carolina and David Overstreet and Michael McCall of Earhart and Overstreet in Mr. Pleasant, South Carolina. The estate will continue pursuing other culpable parties who resist acceptance of responsibility for their part in the sordid matters of Alex Murdaugh," said Bland and Richter.
