Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday morning, Jordan Robert Bryan appeared in bond court on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, driving under suspension, failure to stop for blue light, and resisting arrest.
Bryan is the man that deputies say shot a woman on Tuesday morning outside of an adult entertainment club in Greenville.
According to deputies a verbal argument escalated resulting in Bryan shooting the victim, Persephanie Lomax, and fleeing the scene.
Lomax stated in court that she never met or spoke to Bryan that night.
Officers apprehended Bryan about an hour later after they say his car crashed off Edwards Road in Greenville County.
Lomax, spoke in court telling the judge,"I don't know who he is, and he doesn't know me. I just wanna know why he did it because I was innocent. He don't know me and I just came out of the club and he was standing there and just shot me."
Bryan's lawyer spoke to the judge telling him that he and his client would waive their bond at this point given the charges and the chances Bryan would be denied bond and just wait until general sessions court.
After Bryan's court appearance, Lomax spoke with us and told us that she never had a previous altercation with Bryan in the club and didn't know who he was.
Lomax says when she came out of the club that Bryan was standing outside the club with a gun and just shot her.
When asked why she came to court and if it was to get an answer face to face with the person accused of shooting her Lomax said, "I just wanna know what it was, what led him to do something like that. Not knowing a person and just reacting like that. I really do want to know, but it doesn't have to be face to face."
Lomax says doctors tell her she was blessed and that the bullet didn't break a bone or cause more permanent injury, but that her recovery could take weeks to months.
"I'm thankful that I'm here and I thank God for his mercy that he saw fit to spare my life...and I'm just thankful to be here," Lomax said as she fought back tears.
