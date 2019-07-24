COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that a grand jury had indicted an accused drug dealer for murder in the 2018 death of a South Carolina man.
New superseding indictments were unsealed charging Shiv Tailor, 21, with murder and a list of other offenses following the death of Bradley Brunson. Brunson died from an overdose of fentanyl on November 23, 2018.
Two other people have also been indicted in the case. Tailor, Benjamin Jamal Johnson, 31, and Savannah Lynn Stroud, 20, are all accused of being involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy, primarily involving heroin and fentanyl.
All three were previously charged in May 2019 for trafficking heroin.
The indictments accuse the trio of conspiring to deal counterfeit ‘Roxies’ consisting of a mixture containing heroin and other substances, including fentanyl.
“It is common knowledge that the opioid crisis has devastated South Carolina and the entire nation. This Office intends to take aggressive action to fight this problem,” Attorney General Wilson said in a news release. “I want to thank all the law enforcement agencies involved for their hard work on this case. It’s another excellent example of different agencies working together with the State Grand Jury.”
A spokesman for Wilson said this is the first known instance in South Carolina where an accused dealer has been charged with murder following a fentanyl overdose.
