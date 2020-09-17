ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday that an Anderson man was arrested on four charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Timothy James Walker, Sr., 66, is charged with with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree, one count of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, and one count of promoting prostitution of a minor.
Wilson said Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General's Office made the arrest on Wednesday. Investigators with Homeland Security and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office also assisted.
Investigators said Walker was accused of soliciting a minor for sex, distributing and possessing files of child sexual abuse material, and encouraging a minor to engage in sexual activity.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
MORE NEWS - 2 Wade Hampton High School Students die following crash Monday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.