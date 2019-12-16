ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Monday that a 49-year-old Anderson man who is listed on the South Carolina Sex Offender Registry following a 1995 conviction faces new charges after a child porn investigation.
Wilson said Bobby Joe Harris is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree after investigators found evidence that Harris distributed and possessed files of child pornography.
Harris was taken into custody on Dec. 12.
If convicted, Harris faces up to ten years in prison on each charge.
Harris was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree in October of 1995. He is listed on the state sex offender registry as an adult tier III offender.
MORE NEWS - "He will be truly missed." Beloved Upstate icon James "Radio" Kennedy passes away
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.