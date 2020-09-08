COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On tuesday, SC Attorney General Alan Wilson said a man from Greenville County was arrested after he was accused of distributing files of child sexual abuse material.
Attorney Generel Wilson said 26-year-old Trent Cornell Bewley was arrested on Sept. 3 after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to him.
Wilson said Bewley was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degre, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
Attorney General Wilson said this case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
More news: Sheriff: Man accused of stealing fire truck from Gray Court FD arrested in North Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.