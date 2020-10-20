COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Glenn Joseph Rogers of Greenville County on charges relating to the sexual exploitation of minors.
According a release, investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office made the arrest.
The Attorney General's Office says that investigators received a CyberTipLine report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators the tip led them to Rogers who they say distributed files of child sexual abuse material.
Rogers was arrested on Friday and is charged with 10 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Authorities say the charges are punishable up to 10 years of imprisonment on each count.
According to the release, Rogers was previously convicted on similar charges in 2018.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
MORE NEWS: Brantley Gilbert's Greenville concert rescheduled for 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.