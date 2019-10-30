GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of a Taylors man on several counts of child pornography charges.
According to a press release, 23-year-old David Matthews Roberts was arrested on October 25 by agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that helped lead them to Roberts. He reportedly was in possession of child pornography.
Roberts was subsequently charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. Each offense is punishable by up to ten years in prison for each count.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
