UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the S.C. attorney general announced the arrest of a Union County man on 18 charges connected to the sexual exploration of minors.
According the AG's office, 53-year-old Douglas Brett Bishop was arrested on Dec. 31 after investigators said Bishop distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.
Bishop was charged with 3 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.
The attorney general said Bishop was previously convicted on related charges.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
