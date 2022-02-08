COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Anderson County man recently pled guilty to multiple sexual exploitation charges.
Wilson said Robert Earl Turner pled guilty to one county of 2nd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and four counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
According to Wilson, deputies began investigating on April 5, 2018, when a report showed that someone had uploaded Child Sexual Abuse Material to the internet. Deputies then traced the files back to Turner's house in Anderson County. Deputies then spoke to Turner, and he admitted that they would find other illegal files on his devices. According to deputies, they found over 3,500 files of Child Sexual Abuse Material while searching his devices. Turner was already a registered sex offender due to a 1999 conviction for a lewd act involving a child under the age of 14.
While Turner was out on bond in 2020. A special investigator from the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children linked Turner to Child Sexual Abuse Material uploaded to social media. Officials then searched his devices again and found over 19,600 files of Child Sexual Abuse Material.
The Judge sentenced Turner to 9 years in prison. Turner was also given credit for the 707 days he had already served.
