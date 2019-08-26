NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- A Charlotte woman and her mother-in-law have been sentenced to prison for sex trafficking three minors in the Myrtle Beach area, an attorney with the Department of Justice says.
Brianna Leshay Wright, 26, and her mother-in-law Tanya Fuentes, 56, were sentenced for their roles in sex trafficking three minors in 2016, who they took to Myrtle Beach and paid for lodging, and arranged for clients to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money.
Videos posts of prostitution advertisements concerning the minor victims were also uploaded to the internet.
Upon investigation, it was found that Brianna's husband, Zerrell Fuentes, was in jail on state charges and conspired with his two family members into sex trafficking the minors for bail money, attorney's say.
On July 10, 2018, Zerrell Fuentes and Brianna Wright pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor. On July 16, 2018, Tanya Fuentes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.
U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn, Jr., sentenced Brianna Wright to 120 months in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release. Tanya Fuentes was ordered to serve 24 months in prison and two years of supervised release.
A sentencing date for Zerrell Fuentes has not been set.
The penalty for sex trafficking is a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.
