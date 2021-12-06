COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Satterfield family's attorney, Eric Bland, announced that the Bland Richter law firm is taking action to highlight how Alex Murdaugh partnered with Bank of America to allegedly launder stolen money.
Bland stated that Bank of America established the "FORGE" bank accounts, which Murdaugh allegedly used to launder millions of dollars. According to Bland, a jury will determine whether Bank of American acted inappropriately during their work with Murdaugh.
Bland said this case is about the Satterfield family and the other families that Murdaugh allegedly stole money from. Bland claimed that if Bank of America had followed their own guidelines and acted reasonably, Murdaugh would have been unable to acquire the money he allegedly stole.
Bank of America officials released the following statement in response to the lawsuit:
“There is no basis for this lawsuit and we are asking the court to dismiss it. Make no mistake, the wrongdoer here was Mr. Murdaugh, and the diversion of these funds occurred away from Bank of America. We had no knowledge of any theft and followed standard procedures in account openings for a sole proprietor business. “
Bank of America officials also argued that South Carolina law allows sole proprietor businesses to open bank accounts with a Social Security number. They added that the following pages from the South Carolina Business One Stop backs up their argument.
Previously: Alex Murdaugh charged after misappropriating funds, officials say
