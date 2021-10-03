COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The attorney for the family of Gloria Satterfield, Alex's Murdaugh's former housekeeper, announced that they reached a settlement on Friday.
The law firm of Bland Richter said the family reached the settlement with attorney Cory Fleming, his law firm Moss, Kuhn and Fleming, and their insurance carrier.
This settlement came following a pending lawsuit, according to Eric Bland. We covered the story as details were released.
PREVIOUSLY: Attorney for sons of Alex Murdaugh's former housekeeper shares new details
According to Bland, Fleming and his firm agreed to pay for all the legal fees and expenses they received from their previous work for Satterfield's family. In addition, their malpractice insurance carrier agreed to pay the Satterfield family an amount determined by policy limits.
Fleming and his law firm helped the family recover $4,300,000 from claims against Alex Murdaugh for his involvement in Gloria Satterfield's death. However, Bland said Satterfield's family never received any of this money.
According to Bland, Fleming stepped forward and did the right thing. Fleming and his law firm said they were victims of Murdaugh's fraudulent scheme, according to Bland.
Bland said they will release a joint statement from Fleming, his law firm and Satterfield's family later this week. He added that the family will keep pursuing the other parties who deny their involvement in this tragic situation.
Fleming and his law firm were represented by Thomas Pendarvis from the Pendarvis Law Offices, P.C. in Beaufort, South Carolina and David Overstreet of Earhart Overstreet in Charleston, South Carolina.
