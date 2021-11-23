HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, the attorneys of Alex Murdaugh, have filed a motion to enter a gag order to stop Eric Bland, the attorney for the Satterfield and Harriot families, from making further statements to the media about Murdaugh or themselves, according to court records.
The records show Murdaugh and the defendants are also asking for costs and reasonable attorney’s fees incurred in making the motion and letting the Office of Disciplinary Counsel know of “Mr. Bland’s conduct.”
Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, were killed at the family’s estate and since then, six active investigations are underway against Murdaugh. This includes stolen money, death coverups and a Sept. 4 botched suicide that police say Murdaugh planned to make sure his $10 million life insurance plan would go to his living son, Buster.
Gloria Satterfield was a former housekeeper of the family who died after falling at the Murdaugh home.
Court records cite a South Carolina Rule of Professional Conduct in the courts that prohibits lawyers in litigation from making out-of-context statements the lawyers know “will prejudice the proceedings, which says:
- (a) A lawyer who is participating or has participated in the investigation or litigation of a matter shall not make an extrajudicial statement that the lawyer knows or reasonably should know will be disseminated by means of public communication and will have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing an adjudicative proceeding in the matter.
Bland responded to the gag order, saying he believes he knows why Murdaugh and his lawyers are filing the gag order.
I think you file something like that when your client is losing. I think it’s pretty ironic that Dick of all people is complaining about somebody commenting on ongoing litigation since he is made by my account no less than nine extra judicial statements to Craig Melvin, Good Morning America and press gaggle after bond hearing to name a few about his client being a thief, a drug addict and he’s going to be serving a long prison term. A guy who has given some of the greatest quotes on a myriad of subjects in history to any microphone that he can talk into. This is hardball litigation. I welcome it. My argument is that there is so much press and bad press about Alex by others that nothing i said could ever be prejudicial. There hasn’t been one single favorable thing said or written about Alex Murdaugh in a year and a half.
Everything that has been written about Alex Murdock in the past two years has been Prejudicial to any case that he has been involved in.
This is a matter of extreme public interest in the public has been participating in offering up relevant evidence as to Mr. Murdaugh’s charge crimes and other activities.
Below is the full gag order:
