ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Buncombe County many has been sentenced to roughly 15 years in prison for drug trafficking, according to the Buncombe County Attorney's Office.
Deputies said Dermacus Dequan Scott was previously under surveillance due to outstanding felony warrants and parole violations. On Dec. 1, 2020, deputies recovered a stolen handgun and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies said Scott was charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Fentanyl BYy Possession
- Trafficking in Fentanyl By Transportation
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Possession of Stolen Firearm
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Oct. 7, 2021, the attorney's office sentenced Scott to 140-186 months in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking and possession of firearm by a felon charges.
