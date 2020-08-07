SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- Auburn and Ole Miss have been added to the Gamecocks' 2020 football schedule, according to a press release from South Carolina Athletics.
The Tigers will visit Williams-Brice Stadium, while the Gamecocks will travel to Oxford, Miss., to face the Rebels.
"I'm excited about adding two teams that are very familiar to me personally," said South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp.
"We will travel to Oxford and have Auburn come to Columbia. I have great respect for both programs. They both have great coaching staffs."
