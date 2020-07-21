(FOX Carolina) -- If you have any lottery tickets lying around, you should check and see if any are winners, South Carolina Education Lottery says.
An extension on times to redeem tickets was placed due to the pandemic. The extended deadline to claim prizes is ending on August 31, 2020.
To view a complete list of the more than 40 instant games impacted, visit https://www.sceducationlottery.com/games/ClaimDeadlineExtended.
Good luck!
