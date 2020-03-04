AUGUSTA, GEORGIA (FOX Carolina) Golf season is upon us, and amid growing concern over the coronavirus, the question over if several popular tournaments will go on has come up.
Wednesday, Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley addressed concerns, saying that at this time, the tournaments will proceed as scheduled:
The safety, health and well-being of everyone is our top priority at Augusta National Golf Club. We are, therefore, mindful of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19, which has been widely reported and continues to spread in areas where it has been detected. Augusta National is not only monitoring the situation closely, but also consulting with relevant experts, including the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Georgia Department of Public Health and local authorities.
As a result of this collaboration, and based upon our knowledge of the situation at this time, we are proceeding as scheduled for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Tournament. We will continue to review the available facts and information with the experts and authorities, establish precautions and take appropriate action to ensure the safety of all involved.
We are asking that everyone follow the preventative actions advised by the CDC to mitigate the spread of any virus. In addition, we strongly encourage all those traveling to Augusta, Georgia, to become knowledgeable of the most recent travel protocols and restrictions. Regularly updated information can be found by visiting the websites of the CDC and U.S. Department of State.
Thank you for your time and attention, and we appreciate your understanding as this matter continues to develop.
- Fred Ridley
