FILE -A light illuminates names at the Shoah Wall of Names Memorial during the inauguration ceremony, in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 9, 2021. Vienna born Holocaust survivor Gertrude Pressburger, who became famous during the 2016 presidential campaign in Austria with a video message in which as "Mrs. Gertrude" she warned of hatred and exclusion triggered by the far right, has died at age 94. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)