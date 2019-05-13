Kedran Russell

Kedran Russell, 16, last seen on Fairview Park Drive last night or this morning; call 652-4000 or 652-2235

 (McDowell Co. Emergency Management)

MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Authorities are in search of a runaway 16-year-old named Kedran Jade Lee Russell, says McDowell County Emergency Management.

She left her Fairview Park Drive residence late Sunday night, May 12th or early Monday morning, May 13th, officials say.

She is described as a white female who stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 170 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information concerning Russell’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.

