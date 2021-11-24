Brooke-Lynn Larsen

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway girl who went missing early Wednesday morning.

Brooke-Lynn Larsen was last seen at a home on Kettering Court in Easley around 2:30 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

We're told she was wearing a black beanie hat and dark sweats with a white book bag.

If you see Brooke-Lynn or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call us at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-39569.

