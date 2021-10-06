ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Plastic Omnium, an automotive equipment provider, announced that a nearly $20 million dollar investment is set to create 76 new jobs in Anderson County.
Plastic Omnium's expansion, located at 5100 Pearman Dairy Road in Anderson, will produce bumpers and tailgates for General Motor's new Lyric electric vehicle, according to officials. The company will also upgrade existing injection molding machines and paint lines, as well as invest in new equipment.
“With over a 25-year presence in Anderson S.C., Plastic Omnium is happy to announce further investments and jobs. It underlines the attractivity of the automotive business in South Carolina, the growth of Plastic Omnium and its long-term commitment in this region – strengthening the group’s relationship with its customers," said Plastic Omnium President & CEO of the Americas Patrick Le Garrec.
Officials said the expansion is expected to be completed by February of 2022.
