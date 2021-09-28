SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- An automotive flooring supplier is growing its operations in Spartanburg, according to a release from the office of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.
The company, Auria, plans to invest more than $12.4 million dollars in an expansion that will create 103 new jobs.
McMaster released a statement on the expansion Tuesday:
“Auria’s decision to expand its footprint in Spartanburg County through a $12.4 million investment and 103 new jobs will deliver a significant economic impact to the entire region. We thank Auria for their commitment to South Carolina and look forward to their future success.”
Anyone interested in a job with the company should click here.
MORE NEWS: South Carolina hits milestone in Covid-19 vaccination numbers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.