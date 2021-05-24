GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- Minghua USA, a tier 1 automotive supplier, says they are hosting a job fair this week to fill 50 open positions in Greer, SC.
Officials say that the job fair will be on May 25, 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1000 Robinson Road, Greer, SC.
According to officials, the open positions are:
- Machine Operators Starting at 2nd shift for $16.32.
- Machine Operators Starting at 3rd shift for $16.72.
- Maintenance Techs at 2nd shift for $26.00 to $31.00 Depending on experience.
- Maintenance Techs at 3rd shift for $26.00 to $31.00 Depending on experience.
- Assembly, Quality Inspectors & Forklift Drivers at 2nd shift for $17.35
- Assembly, Quality Inspectors & Forklift Drivers at 3rd shift for $17.75
All of these positions are eligible for a pay increase after 90 days, according to officials.
Officials say that the benefits for these positions have no waiting period and includes:
- 2 Weeks’ vacation
- 11 Paid Holidays
- Medical
- Dental
- Short & Long term Disability
- 401 K Plan
- Life Insurance
Applicants will need to apply in person or send their resumes to mhgrhr@minghuaglobal.com. Interviews will be conducted in person, according to officials.
