FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Saturday, July 30, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Williams, 54, died of acute drug intoxication, New York City’s medical examiner said Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Williams, known for playing Omar Little on “The Wire,” had fentanyl, parafluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine in his system when he died Sept. 6 in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)