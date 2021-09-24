NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's medical examiner says actor Michael K. Williams died of acute drug intoxication. Williams, known for playing Omar Little on “The Wire,” had drugs including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in his system when he died Sept. 6 in Brooklyn. The 54-year-old actor was found dead by family members in his penthouse apartment. Police said at the time that they suspected a drug overdose. The medical examiner’s office ruled Williams’ death an accident. Williams was nominated this year for an Emmy for supporting actor in a drama series for HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” and was honored in Sunday's in memoriam section.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.