ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - A coroner says an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina before killing himself in April.
The family of Phillip Adams agreed to have their son's brain tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
The degenerative disease is linked to head trauma and concussions.
Authorities said Adams killed a prominent Rock Hill physician, his wife, two of the couple's grandchildren and two air conditioning technicians working at the couple's home.
Police tracked him to his parents' home where they found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
