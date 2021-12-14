South Carolina Shooting Report

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2010 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) sits on the sideline during the first quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco. A source briefed on a mass killing in South Carolina says the gunman who killed multiple people, including a prominent doctor, was the former NFL pro. The source said that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

 Paul Sakuma

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - A coroner says an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina before killing himself in April.

The family of Phillip Adams agreed to have their son's brain tested for chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

The degenerative disease is linked to head trauma and concussions.

Authorities said Adams killed a prominent Rock Hill physician, his wife, two of the couple's grandchildren and two air conditioning technicians working at the couple's home.

Police tracked him to his parents' home where they found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

