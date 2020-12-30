GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Last week, we were anxiously awaiting for beloved giraffe Autumn to welcome the latest long-necked member of the Greenville Zoo family into the world. But now, zoo team members are saying the next baby giraffe could be expected by Valentine's Day.
Plot twist! 🦒 Autumn the giraffe is likely expecting a Valentine’s baby. Our previous predictions had us hoping for New Year’s, but we’ll practice patience & watch our giraffe cam closely.Learn more about Autumn’s pregnancy during the @greenvillezoo's Facebook Live at 2:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/PbSysyE3E5— City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) December 30, 2020
According to the City of Greenville, zookeepers say Autumn and her partner Miles likely conceived the newest member of the family in November 2019. Previously, she and Miles did have a coupling in September, but zookeepers say we're now approaching the close of the birth window for that September date, meaning the new expected delivery date range is now between January 6 and March 6 in 2021. Zookeepers note that historically, Autumn has conceived after a first breeding in a season, which was the expectation they used for their initial prediction this time.
While Autumn bred with Miles back on September 1, 2019, there was also a second breeding on November 7, 2019. Historically, Autumn has conceived during the first breeding after a previous birth, so keepers used past experience to determine the original window of birth.— City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) December 30, 2020
Since we are nearing the end of that window, we now believe conception occurred on November 7. As a result, the new window of birth is between January 6 & March 6.— City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) December 30, 2020
The zoo says her gestational periods have ranged from 455 days to 472. With an average of 461 days, the zoo is now expecting the next giraffe to be born possibly on February 11.
Autumn’s gestation periods have ranged from 455 days to 472 days, with an average of 461 days. Based on this new timeframe, day 461 would be February 11.— City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) December 30, 2020
