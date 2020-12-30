GENERIC - Autumn the giraffe Greenville Zoo.jpg

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Last week, we were anxiously awaiting for beloved giraffe Autumn to welcome the latest long-necked member of the Greenville Zoo family into the world. But now, zoo team members are saying the next baby giraffe could be expected by Valentine's Day.

According to the City of Greenville, zookeepers say Autumn and her partner Miles likely conceived the newest member of the family in November 2019. Previously, she and Miles did have a coupling in September, but zookeepers say we're now approaching the close of the birth window for that September date, meaning the new expected delivery date range is now between January 6 and March 6 in 2021. Zookeepers note that historically, Autumn has conceived after a first breeding in a season, which was the expectation they used for their initial prediction this time.

The zoo says her gestational periods have ranged from 455 days to 472. With an average of 461 days, the zoo is now expecting the next giraffe to be born possibly on February 11.

