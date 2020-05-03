RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Sunday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that all but one county in the state had at least one confirmed case of coronavirus.
Avery County is the only county that has yet to confirm a case of COVID-19.
As of 11 a.m. on May 3, NCDHHS says there were 11,664 reported cases and 422 deaths in 99 of the state's 100 counties.
143,835 tests have been completed through state, hospital and commercial laboratories. 475 people are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment.
Mecklenburg County continues to see the highest number of cases, with 1,724 and 49 deaths.
North Carolina officials are monitoring two factors they say will influence whether the state can ease restrictions like social distancing. They are trends in key metrics and the capacity to conduct testing and tracing.
For more information on COVID-19 in North Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
MORE NEWS:
City of Greenville to work with restaurants on best ways to expand outdoor dining, including shutting down some streets
A woman in South Carolina is dead after an 'alligator encounter,' authorities say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.