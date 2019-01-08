Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Pedal Chic, a popular bike shop in downtown Greenville, will be closing their award winning brick and mortar store.
The news of the shops closing comes just shortly a year after the business opened their Reedy River location.
Pedal Chic will continue to sell bikes and bike accessories online through the website, as well as provide industry news. Pedal Chic classes and events will continue as well.
Robin Bylenga reached her decision to close the shop shortly before Christmas and officially shut the store down on Dec. 30. Bylenga first opened Pedal Chic at a shop in the West End in 2010, and she moved it to RiverPlace in September 2017.
Bylenga sells her own brand of Pedal Chic-branded bikes, manufactured in South Carolina by Kent International, as well as bikes from Bianchi and Jamis. Her store also had a bike repair shop and a beverage counter.
Bylenga built a national reputation in the biking retail world through her focus on female bikers and properly fitting women and girls to their gear. She was named one of the five most influential entrepreneurial women in cycling by "We Love Cycling" in October 2018.
The National Bicycle Retailers Association also named Pedal Chic among "America's Best Bike Shops" in September, a distinction Bylenga's store has earned many times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.