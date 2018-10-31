Asheville, N.C (Fox Carolina) -- Capital Bank has announced its awarding of $400,000 to Mountain BizWorks to support small businesses lending in Western North Carolina.
The western region of North Carolina is home to a thriving network of outdoor companies where mountain landscapes have sparked a growing recreational outdoor industry.
The investment will support the Growing Outdoors: A Regional Approach to Expanding WNC Outdoor Industry and Jobs initiative. The program will provide access to capital, peer to peer bushiness coaching, and training for new technology.
Over the next five years, the initiative is expected to attract $10 million in new business investments and has goals to create nearly 150 jobs, launch new outdoor businesses and expand 100 existing businesses. They also plan to train students in new outdoor degree programs to support growth and expansion of the new industry.
“Asheville’s economic infrastructure relies heavily on the tourism industry. Partnering with Mountain BizWorks ensures that regional small businesses have access to capital and the tools necessary to succeed,” said Richard Shaffer, Capital Bank community banking group president.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy and our investment will fuel their growth and development.”
