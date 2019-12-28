ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A foundation with the mission of finding missing persons says an Anderson County man has been safely located after going missing on Christmas Eve.
39-year-old Bradley Oakley was last seen around 5:46 p.m. that evening as he left his home in Anderson. According to The AWARE Foundation, who first reached out to FOX Carolina about his case, Bradley was en route to visit his sister in Henderson, N.C. He called his sister, however, to tell her he wasn't quite to Charlotte and was making a stop.
That was the last time the two communicated, and the foundation said calls to his phone went straight to voicemail.
A post on The AWARE Foundation's Facebook page now says Bradley was found safe as of December 28.
No further details were available. We've reached out to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office for more information regarding the circumstances of his disappearance and recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.