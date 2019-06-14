Pacolet, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Pacolet Police Department are directing traffic on West Main Street due to a mobile home obstructing the roadway.
According to dispatch, the accident happened around 9:25 a.m. when an axle broke on one of the vehicles causing the mobile home to start to fall apart.
Witnesses who arrived on scene say it appears the mobile home was being pulled by a mini U-haul.
Officers have been on scene since this morning directing traffic because the mobile home is in part of the roadway according to dispatch.
Spartanburg County Litter Control is also on scene trying to help with the cleanup.
