YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) -- Azerbaijan says it shot down a Russian military helicopter that was flying over Armenia.
Two Russian servicemen were killed.
The helicopter was shot down Monday as it flew near the border with the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan, which is surrounded by Armenia, Iran and Turkey.
The area is distant from Nagorno-Karabakh, the region where Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have been fighting heavily since late September.
But a statement from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said the conflict was a factor in the incident.
The ministry noted that the helicopter was flying in the dark and at low altitude.
