Anderson, S.C (Fox Carolina) -- B.A.S.S. Master Champions can now get started earlier, a new Junior Bassmaster Division is set to be added to the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School series. The new addition will take place in 2019 and will allow kids from second to eighth grade to compete.
High school tournaments are scheduled to take place at Lake Hartwell, Anderson, S.C., on March 2nd. Later in the month on March 30th, Guntersville, Alabama. Then progressing through April, and May. A field up to 50 junior divisions teams will compete in each event with accompanying coaches or team captains.
“This is another aggressive step toward giving more young people a chance to fish competitively,” said Hank Weldon, B.A.S.S. senior manager for college and high school. “More parents are realizing that children who fish often avoid a lot of the more harmful aspects of our culture — and by creating a division for second- to eighth-graders, we’re helping parents start them out even earlier.”
