ELIJAY, Ga. (Fox Carolina) — Twelve anglers took part in six head-to-head match ups during Wednesday’s semifinal round of the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster Classic Bracket on Carters Lake, officials report.
After a bright full moon that likely caused the bass to feed heavily throughout the previous night, Arkansas angler Fred Roumbanis turned in the biggest weight of the morning session, landing five bass that totaled a modest 6 pounds, 13 ounces.
That was more than enough to give the top-seeded Roumbanis the lead in his bracket-style match up with 12th-seeded Scott Rook who zeroed for the morning. The seeding order was determined Tuesday during a one-day fish-off.
“With this full moon, the fish are feeding all night long and that makes them really finicky,” Roumbanis said. “Using Garmin LiveScope, I can see the bass down there and I can see exactly what they’re doing. But you still have to trick a fish that’s full into biting.”
During the afternoon session, which lasted from 12:30-3:30 p.m., Alabama pro Gerald Swindle tied Roumbanis for the day’s heaviest weight with three fish that totaled 6-13. That gave Swindle, the sixth seed, a lead over seventh-seeded Arkansas angler Mike McClelland who caught only one fish that weighed 2-7.
“Knowing that we’re only fishing three hours — and that our weights carry over to tomorrow — my goal was just to get on the scoreboard,” Swindle said. “Getting five would have been nice, but I’m glad just to be above zero starting tomorrow.”
The six advancing anglers will fish in three head-to-head matches from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, with the three winners earning berths to the 2019 Bassmaster Classic presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods.
This B.A.S.S. tournament will make it's way to South Carolina next week. Lake Hartwell will host the fishing tournament on Wednesday, October 24th, Thursday, October 25th and Friday, October 26th, officials report.
