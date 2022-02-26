SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A local organization held a gala to celebrate more than a decade of mentoring and community development.
Brothers Restoring Urban Hope celebrated 17 years of youth and community development with the 2nd annual Sneaker Ball Gala in Spartanburg.
"Celebrating seventeen years of community development and youth development services, and I'm so excited about it because, again, we're not only celebrating Brothers Restoring Urban Hope," said Executive Director Victor Durrah, "we're celebrating the 300 plus volunteers that mentor with us, but we're also raising funds for those kids that out there."
