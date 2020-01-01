GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The first babies born at Greenville Memorial Hospital in 2020 were twins!
Prisma Health officials said baby girl Kaia Elise was first to arrive at 12:33 a.m. with her baby brother, Kaison Ellington, arriving eight minutes later to proud parents Destoni Davenport and Sonquarius Norris of Greenville.
Kaia was six pounds and seven ounces. Kaison was five pounds and fifteen ounces.
Bon Secours Health and Spartanburg Regional Health have not yet revealed their first babies of the new decade. Refresh this page for those details when we get them.
