GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – As many celebrated the beginning of the new year and the new decade, some lucky local families welcomed the birth of the first babies of 2020.
Some of the first babies of the decade:
Anderson - The first babies in born in the new year in Anderson were welcomed by the Campbell family. The baby girl was born to Alisha And Christopher Campbell at 2:27 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Greenville - The first babies of the new year in Greenville were a set of twins born at Greenville Memorial. Baby girl Kaia Elise arrived at 12:33 a.m. along side her baby brother, Kaison Ellington. The proud parents are Destoni Davenport and Sonqaurius Norros.
Spartanburg - The first baby of the year in Spartanburg was a little boy named Zayden Rice. His parents are Breonna Freen and De'Laune Rice. He was born at 3:25 a.m.
Henderson, N.C. - The first baby of Hendersonville born in 2020 arrived at AdventHealth, to the Casteel family. Amanda Casteel delivered her baby Noah on January 1st. Noah's daddy is serving overseas and was able to be there through video chat.
