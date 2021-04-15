LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina DSS officials said deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office accepted an infant surrendered under Daniel’s Law, The Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act on April 9. In accordance with the law, DSS has since taken custody of the baby and has scheduled a permanency planning hearing for the child.
The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, also known as Daniel's Law, provides a safe, legal option to abandonment for babies up to 60 days old.
DSS said the baby boy was born on April 9, 2021 and weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was safely surrendered at the Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital.
Officials said the permanency planning hearing will be held virtually on June 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. For more information on the hearing, please contact the Laurens County DSS office at 864-833-0100.
DANIEL'S LAW
DSS explains that Daniel's Law is intended to save babies. "It is not intended to hurt or punish anyone. It provides a safe option for mother and baby," the agency states on their website.
Daniel's Law was named after a baby boy was found alive after being buried in a landfill soon after his birth. Nurses at the hospital where he recovered named him Daniel, and "Daniel’s Law" was passed as a way to help prevent future dangerous or deadly abandonments.
Under the law, people can surrender unharmed newborn babies up to 60 days old at a locations that have been designated a Safe Haven. Those locations include hospitals, law enforcement agencies, fire stations, EMS stations, and churches during hours where churches are staffed.
As long as the surrendered baby hasn't been harmed, the person who is surrendering the baby will not face any prosecution and does not have to reveal his or her identity publicly.
More facts to note about Daniel's Law:
- The law applies to infants up to 60 days old.
- If the baby has been harmed in some way, the immunity from prosecution may not apply.
- A person who abandons a newborn cannot be prosecuted for abandonment if he or she takes the unharmed baby to staff or an employee of a Safe Haven. The receiving “safe haven” should complete this form.
- DSS will have legal custody of the child and will place the child in a foster home.
- DSS will immediately pursue family court action to free the child for adoption.
- The hospital will provide medical care and contact DSS.
- The person leaving the child will be asked to provide medical information about the baby’s parents and, if possible, the name of the baby’s parents. This will help the medical personnel treat the baby for any health problems.
- The person leaving the child does not have to reveal his or her identity.
45 babies have been safely surrendered under Daniel's Law since it was enacted in 2009.
