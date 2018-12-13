Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - The First Baptist Church of Marion says they are upset someone has stolen the baby Jesus from their nativity scene.
A communication assistant with the church tells us that the baby Jesus was stolen on Tuesday afternoon. The display, she says, had been up for about a week and a half when the theft occurred.
The church says they have had nativity scenes up for years, but this particular one is about four-years-old.
The spokeswoman tells FOX Carolina the church tried to glue the baby Jesus to the manger because it wasn't attached, but believed recent weather caused the glue to loosen allowing it to be stolen.
The church is hopeful it will be returned.
