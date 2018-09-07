The Greenville Zoo is excited to announce that Lana, the Sumatran oragutan, and her one-month-old daughter will make their public debut this weekend!
The zoo has made the exhibit more "kid friendly" so that the baby orangutan can explore her new environment, while Lana enjoys some sunshine and fresh air.
The time in the exhibit will be rotated between the father Kumar, who will have access to the exhibit in the morning, while Lana and her daughter will have access during the warmer hours, usually noon until closing.
The reason for the rotation is to monitor the family's interactions to determine the best time to introduce the baby to the father.
Also today, zoo supporters can submit their favorite names online for a suggest donation of $15. Any amount will be accepted.
If you can't donate, name submissions can also be submitted via mail to:
Baby Orangutan, Greenville Zoo, 150 Cleveland Park Drive, Greenville, SC 29601
The naming contest runs through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 30 with the winner announced on October 4.
In addition to picking the winning name, the winner will be recognized during the announcement event in October, receive a household membership to the zoo, a special behind-the-scenes tour with opportunities to visit the zookeepers who cared for the baby and a special invitation to attend the baby's birthday celebration each year on August 7.
